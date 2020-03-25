Home
Elsa ALLEN


1932 - 2020
Elsa ALLEN Obituary
ELSA MAE ALLEN

(nee Stevens)



5 July 1932 - 20 March 2020



Much loved mother of Joanne, Chris and Sarah.

Mother-in-law of James, Hitomi and Daniel.

Treasured grandmother of

Sam, Ben and Danae, Amy,

John, Mary and Kathleen.

Great-grandmother of Maiva and Lara.

Former wife and friend of Tom.

Loved by her sister Pam and her

extended family and many friends.



Thank you to the thoughtful,

warm and professional care provided

to Elsa by Dr Raj, Dr Rangiah and Dr Ouban.

Thank you also to those nurses, carers

and support staff at NCPH and

Southern Cross Nursing Home who

showed kindness in their care

of Elsa in her last months.

Special thanks to Barb for her

loving guidance, wisdom and friendship.



The support of Elsa's family, her Church

and L'Arche communities, interest groups

she was a part of and dear friends,

held her in love as she passed.



Resting in God's love.



Sadly, due to the current situation

in our community, we are unable to

hold a funeral service for Elsa.

A thanksgiving memorial service will take

place at an appropriate time.

We look forward to honouring Elsa's life

with her family and friends at this time.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 25, 2020
