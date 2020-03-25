|
|
ELSA MAE ALLEN
(nee Stevens)
5 July 1932 - 20 March 2020
Much loved mother of Joanne, Chris and Sarah.
Mother-in-law of James, Hitomi and Daniel.
Treasured grandmother of
Sam, Ben and Danae, Amy,
John, Mary and Kathleen.
Great-grandmother of Maiva and Lara.
Former wife and friend of Tom.
Loved by her sister Pam and her
extended family and many friends.
Thank you to the thoughtful,
warm and professional care provided
to Elsa by Dr Raj, Dr Rangiah and Dr Ouban.
Thank you also to those nurses, carers
and support staff at NCPH and
Southern Cross Nursing Home who
showed kindness in their care
of Elsa in her last months.
Special thanks to Barb for her
loving guidance, wisdom and friendship.
The support of Elsa's family, her Church
and L'Arche communities, interest groups
she was a part of and dear friends,
held her in love as she passed.
Resting in God's love.
Sadly, due to the current situation
in our community, we are unable to
hold a funeral service for Elsa.
A thanksgiving memorial service will take
place at an appropriate time.
We look forward to honouring Elsa's life
with her family and friends at this time.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 25, 2020