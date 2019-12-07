Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Raphael's Catholic Church
Lowe Street
Queanbeyan
View Map
1921 - 2019
Elsie MCINTYRE Obituary
Elsie McIntyre



(nee White)



28 September 1921 - 5 December 2019



Beloved wife of

Leslie John McIntyre OAM (dec 2009)

Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of

John and Anita, Kerry (dec 1991) and Kaye.

Cherished Nanna Mac of Peter, Linda and Warren, Michael and Wendy, Michelle and Ron, Chris and Mel.

Loving Great Nanna of Chloe, Jack, Matthew, Mitchell, Nicholas, Alli, Koby, Jahvis, Jackson, Samuel, Sophie and Gwyen.

Great Great Nanna of Stella.



Forever in our hearts

Rest in peace beautiful lady



A Requiem Mass for the repose of Elsie's soul will be held at Saint Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street, Queanbeyan at 10.30 am

on Thursday 12 December 2019.

Burial at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



The Family would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Queanbeyan Nursing home for their professional and loving care of Elsie for the last four years, with special thanks to Dr Azoury

for his special care for Elsie for many years.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
