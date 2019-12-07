|
|
Elsie McIntyre
(nee White)
28 September 1921 - 5 December 2019
Beloved wife of
Leslie John McIntyre OAM (dec 2009)
Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of
John and Anita, Kerry (dec 1991) and Kaye.
Cherished Nanna Mac of Peter, Linda and Warren, Michael and Wendy, Michelle and Ron, Chris and Mel.
Loving Great Nanna of Chloe, Jack, Matthew, Mitchell, Nicholas, Alli, Koby, Jahvis, Jackson, Samuel, Sophie and Gwyen.
Great Great Nanna of Stella.
Forever in our hearts
Rest in peace beautiful lady
A Requiem Mass for the repose of Elsie's soul will be held at Saint Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street, Queanbeyan at 10.30 am
on Thursday 12 December 2019.
Burial at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
The Family would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Queanbeyan Nursing home for their professional and loving care of Elsie for the last four years, with special thanks to Dr Azoury
for his special care for Elsie for many years.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019