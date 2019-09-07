Home
Elva Doris STEPHENS


1925 - 2019
Elva Doris STEPHENS Obituary
ELVA DORIS STEPHENS

11.12.1925 - 28.8.2019



'Elva lived to love others and

this is how we remember her'



Passed away peacefully with

family by her side.



Loving wife of Raymond.

Much loved by John and Marita,

Bruce and Catherine,

Phillip and Danuta and Robert.

Dearly loved Bemar to Timothy, Claire,

Jeremy, Ashleigh, Elizabeth,

James and Oscar.



Special thanks to the nursing staff of

Mountain View Aged Care

for their wonderful care and attention.



A joyful celebration of Elva's life will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

WEDNESDAY 11th September 2019,

commencing at 11.00am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
