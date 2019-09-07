|
|
ELVA DORIS STEPHENS
11.12.1925 - 28.8.2019
'Elva lived to love others and
this is how we remember her'
Passed away peacefully with
family by her side.
Loving wife of Raymond.
Much loved by John and Marita,
Bruce and Catherine,
Phillip and Danuta and Robert.
Dearly loved Bemar to Timothy, Claire,
Jeremy, Ashleigh, Elizabeth,
James and Oscar.
Special thanks to the nursing staff of
Mountain View Aged Care
for their wonderful care and attention.
A joyful celebration of Elva's life will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
WEDNESDAY 11th September 2019,
commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019