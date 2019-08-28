Home
Elva Mavis HARDING

Elva Mavis HARDING Obituary
In loving memory of



Elva Mavis Harding



4 June 1942 - 22 August 2019





Dearly loved wife of John Harding.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven & Julie, Desley & Victor, Andrew, Nigel & Dana.

Grandmother to Kaleb, Georgia, Zavier, Sophia, Zachariah, Liam, Isabella and Braxton.

Loved sister of Bruce, Kevin (dec), Margaret,

Joyce and Nancy.





Forever in our hearts





The funeral service for Elva will be held graveside at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan on

Friday 30 August 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 28, 2019
