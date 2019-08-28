|
|
In loving memory of
Elva Mavis Harding
4 June 1942 - 22 August 2019
Dearly loved wife of John Harding.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven & Julie, Desley & Victor, Andrew, Nigel & Dana.
Grandmother to Kaleb, Georgia, Zavier, Sophia, Zachariah, Liam, Isabella and Braxton.
Loved sister of Bruce, Kevin (dec), Margaret,
Joyce and Nancy.
Forever in our hearts
The funeral service for Elva will be held graveside at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan on
Friday 30 August 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 28, 2019