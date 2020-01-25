Home
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Lowe Street
Queanbeyan
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Lowe Street
Queanbeyan
Emilia PAPA


1924 - 2020
Emilia PAPA Obituary
EMILIA PAPA

6 November 1924 - 22 January 2020



Loving wife of Giuseppe (deceased).

Dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of

Sam, Frank, Barbara and Joe (Pepe).

Adored Nonna of Mel, Matt, Steven,

Alyssa, Elisabeth, Emilia, Brielle and Rocco.

Adored Bisnonna of Beau, London, and Iggy.



Rest in Peace



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Emilia will be celebrated at St. Raphael's

Catholic Church, Lowe Street, Queanbeyan

on Wednesday 29 January 2020

commencing at 1:30 pm.

Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Cemetery.



Holy Rosary will be recited at St. Raphaels

on Tuesday, commencing at 7:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to

St. Raphael's Church.

Envelopes will be available.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020
