EMILIA PAPA
6 November 1924 - 22 January 2020
Loving wife of Giuseppe (deceased).
Dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of
Sam, Frank, Barbara and Joe (Pepe).
Adored Nonna of Mel, Matt, Steven,
Alyssa, Elisabeth, Emilia, Brielle and Rocco.
Adored Bisnonna of Beau, London, and Iggy.
Rest in Peace
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
Emilia will be celebrated at St. Raphael's
Catholic Church, Lowe Street, Queanbeyan
on Wednesday 29 January 2020
commencing at 1:30 pm.
Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Cemetery.
Holy Rosary will be recited at St. Raphaels
on Tuesday, commencing at 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to
St. Raphael's Church.
Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020