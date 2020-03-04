Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
corner of Bugden Ave and Castleton Cres
Gowrie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Deirdre KELLY


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Emily Deirdre KELLY Obituary
EMILY DEIDRE KELLY

'Deidre'

(nee Coy)



13 January 1941 - 1 March 2020



Capt RAANC (Retired)

1st Australian Field Hospital Vietnam,

and ANZUK Military Hospital Singapore.



Passed away peacefully at

Pines Living, Farrer.



Beloved and much adored wife and

best friend of Bill for 49 years.



Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Darren and Lisa, and Stuart and Giulia.

Much loved Nana of Kaitlyn, Henry and Freya.



Cherished daughter of

Leo and Nellie (both dec).



Much loved Sister and Sister-in-law of

Denis (dec), Beverley (dec) and Roley,

Jan and Bryan, and Dianne and John,

and Auntie Dee to their children and

grandchildren. Much loved Sister-in-law

of Win and Pat.



A loyal and dedicated carer.

Forever in our hearts.

Will be sorely missed by family and friends.



A special thanks to the dedicated carers

at Pines Living.



A funeral service for Deidre will be held at

Holy Family Catholic Church, corner

of Bugden Ave and Castleton Cres,

Gowrie on Tuesday,

10 March 2020 commencing at 11 am.

Burial will follow at Military Section

of the Woden Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider

a donation to Dementia Australia ACT.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -