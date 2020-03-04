|
|
EMILY DEIDRE KELLY
'Deidre'
(nee Coy)
13 January 1941 - 1 March 2020
Capt RAANC (Retired)
1st Australian Field Hospital Vietnam,
and ANZUK Military Hospital Singapore.
Passed away peacefully at
Pines Living, Farrer.
Beloved and much adored wife and
best friend of Bill for 49 years.
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Darren and Lisa, and Stuart and Giulia.
Much loved Nana of Kaitlyn, Henry and Freya.
Cherished daughter of
Leo and Nellie (both dec).
Much loved Sister and Sister-in-law of
Denis (dec), Beverley (dec) and Roley,
Jan and Bryan, and Dianne and John,
and Auntie Dee to their children and
grandchildren. Much loved Sister-in-law
of Win and Pat.
A loyal and dedicated carer.
Forever in our hearts.
Will be sorely missed by family and friends.
A special thanks to the dedicated carers
at Pines Living.
A funeral service for Deidre will be held at
Holy Family Catholic Church, corner
of Bugden Ave and Castleton Cres,
Gowrie on Tuesday,
10 March 2020 commencing at 11 am.
Burial will follow at Military Section
of the Woden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider
a donation to Dementia Australia ACT.
Published in The Canberra Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020