Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Church Anglican Church
Rutledge Street
Queanbeyan
Enid KIM


1945 - 2019
Enid KIM Obituary
Enid Annette Kim



(nee Crump)



27 February 1945 - 26 November 2019



74 years.



Darling mum, how we love you, how we miss you.



Wife of Tom Kim (Tae Woo Kim, dec)

Mother and Mother-in-Law of Sung Kim, Sarah and Paul Cobb, Katherine and Stephen Imrie, and Amy and Andy Guy.

Grandmother of Connor, Tyrone, Kristen, Mahalia, Samantha, Serenity, Sebastian, London, Toby, Reuben, Hendrix, Anthony and Elijah.



A funeral celebrating Enid's wonderful life will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street Queanbeyan on Thursday 5 December 2019, commencing at 12pm.



Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



Now with her Lord.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
