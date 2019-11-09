|
|
ENID PATRICIA WYER
'PATSY'
Passed away 31 October 2019
Loving wife, mother and mother-in-law of
George, Peter and Anne, Paul and Georgina,
Bernadette and Harry, and Damian.
Loving grandmother to
Amy, Jacklyn and Ben.
Requiem Mass will be held in
St Benedict's Catholic Church,
Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah,
on WEDNESDAY 13 November 2019,
commencing at 10.00 am.
Morning tea will follow at the church.
Burial will then take place at the
Woden Cemetery, Justinian St, Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019