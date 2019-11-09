Home
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St Benedict's Catholic Church
Jerrabomberra Ave
Narrabundah
View Map
Enid Patricia (Patsy) WYER

Enid Patricia (Patsy) WYER Obituary
ENID PATRICIA WYER

'PATSY'

Passed away 31 October 2019



Loving wife, mother and mother-in-law of

George, Peter and Anne, Paul and Georgina,

Bernadette and Harry, and Damian.



Loving grandmother to

Amy, Jacklyn and Ben.



Requiem Mass will be held in

St Benedict's Catholic Church,

Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah,

on WEDNESDAY 13 November 2019,

commencing at 10.00 am.

Morning tea will follow at the church.

Burial will then take place at the

Woden Cemetery, Justinian St, Phillip.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
