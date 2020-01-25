Home
Services
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Chuch
Strangways Street,
Curtin
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERIC FITZSIMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC FITZSIMONS


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
ERIC FITZSIMONS Obituary
Dr. ERIC JOSEPH FITZSIMONS

4 March 1926 - 13 January 2020



Beloved and loving husband of Odette (dec).

Cherished son of

Leopold and Agnes (both dec).

Youngest brother of Margaret, Leopold,

Joan and Vivienne (all dec).

Loving uncle, respected doctor

and friend to many.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Eric

will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Catholic

Chuch, Strangways Street, Curtin on Friday,

31 January 2020, commencing at 1pm.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -