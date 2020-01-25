|
|
Dr. ERIC JOSEPH FITZSIMONS
4 March 1926 - 13 January 2020
Beloved and loving husband of Odette (dec).
Cherished son of
Leopold and Agnes (both dec).
Youngest brother of Margaret, Leopold,
Joan and Vivienne (all dec).
Loving uncle, respected doctor
and friend to many.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Eric
will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Catholic
Chuch, Strangways Street, Curtin on Friday,
31 January 2020, commencing at 1pm.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020