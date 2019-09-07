Home
ERIC HAYES 21 November 1925 - 5 September 2019 Loving father to Ruth and David, husband of Mary, grandfather to Ben, Daniel and Owen, and friend to all those who knew him. Cremation will be private, followed by a celebration of Eric's life to be held in 'The Cotter Room', Canberra Irish Club, 6 Parkinson St, Weston, on Sunday the 15th of September from 1 - 4 pm. Please come and celebrate the life of a funny, kind, and generous man who will be missed, but remembered fondly by all those who knew him.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
