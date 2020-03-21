Home
ERIC SIREL


1926 - 2020
ERIC SIREL

15 January 1926 - 18 March 2020

Passed away peacefully

at Clare Holland House.



Beloved husband of Nora (dec).

Loving father and father-in-law

of Helmi and Chris, Gunnar and Cathy,

Harold and Donna.

Adored Opa of 7 grandchildren

and 5 great-grandchildren.



Dad, Opa, Great-Opa ......

When we look at you we see more than a

man who has taught us some of lifes

most important lessons.

We see a man who represents what our

family is, where we come from

and how strong we are.



The funeral service for Eric will be held in

St Peter's Lutheran Church, corner of

Boolee and Cooyong Streets, Reid on

Thursday, 26 March 2020,

commencing at 1:30pm.



A special person, a special face,

A special someone we can never replace



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020
