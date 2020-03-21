|
|
ERIC SIREL
15 January 1926 - 18 March 2020
Passed away peacefully
at Clare Holland House.
Beloved husband of Nora (dec).
Loving father and father-in-law
of Helmi and Chris, Gunnar and Cathy,
Harold and Donna.
Adored Opa of 7 grandchildren
and 5 great-grandchildren.
Dad, Opa, Great-Opa ......
When we look at you we see more than a
man who has taught us some of lifes
most important lessons.
We see a man who represents what our
family is, where we come from
and how strong we are.
The funeral service for Eric will be held in
St Peter's Lutheran Church, corner of
Boolee and Cooyong Streets, Reid on
Thursday, 26 March 2020,
commencing at 1:30pm.
A special person, a special face,
A special someone we can never replace
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020