Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica Ruth FISHER


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Erica Ruth FISHER Obituary
ERICA RUTH FISHER

4 July 1935 - 22 September 2019



Beloved wife of John (deceased).

Mother of Hugh, Nick and Bernie,

Simon and Robyn (dec).

Loved Gran of Kai and Connor.

Sister of Keren and aunt of Anwen and Meg.



A small informal service will be held in the

Outdoor Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

27 September 2019, commencing at 2 pm.



A Quaker Memorial service will be held in the

Religious Society of Friends Hall,

17 Bent Street, Turner on Sunday,

20 October 2019, commencing at 12:30 pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.