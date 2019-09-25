|
|
ERICA RUTH FISHER
4 July 1935 - 22 September 2019
Beloved wife of John (deceased).
Mother of Hugh, Nick and Bernie,
Simon and Robyn (dec).
Loved Gran of Kai and Connor.
Sister of Keren and aunt of Anwen and Meg.
A small informal service will be held in the
Outdoor Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
27 September 2019, commencing at 2 pm.
A Quaker Memorial service will be held in the
Religious Society of Friends Hall,
17 Bent Street, Turner on Sunday,
20 October 2019, commencing at 12:30 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 25, 2019