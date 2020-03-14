|
|
ERNEST ( ERNIE ) JOHNSON
4 November 1936 - 8 March 2020
Loving husband of Sylvia (dec).
Loving father and father-in-law of
Sylvia and Trevor, Denise and Ray.
Brother and brother-in-law of
Norman and Pat.
Loved by his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Forever In Our Hearts
Many thanks to the staff at
Amala Elisa Building.
The Funeral Service for Ernie will be held in
the Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on TUESDAY, 17 March 2020
commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Dementia Australia.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020