Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
310 Anketell Street
Greenway, Australian Capital Territory 2900
(02) 6293 3177
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Ernest JOHNSON


1936 - 2020
Ernest JOHNSON Obituary
ERNEST ( ERNIE ) JOHNSON

4 November 1936 - 8 March 2020



Loving husband of Sylvia (dec).

Loving father and father-in-law of

Sylvia and Trevor, Denise and Ray.

Brother and brother-in-law of

Norman and Pat.

Loved by his grandchildren and

great grandchildren.



Forever In Our Hearts



Many thanks to the staff at

Amala Elisa Building.



The Funeral Service for Ernie will be held in

the Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on TUESDAY, 17 March 2020

commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Dementia Australia.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
