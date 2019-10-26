Home
Ernest Michael MCDERMID

Ernest Michael MCDERMID Obituary
Ernest Michael (Mike) McDermid



A Very Special Man



10 August 1928 - 21 October 2019



Dearly loved and very loving husband of

Margaret for 65 years.

Devoted and loving father and father-in-law of

Sheila and Wayne, Ian and Kylie,

Sally and Richard.

Adored grandfather of Ellie (and husband Dylan), Isobel, Sophie, Samantha and Caitlin.

Great grandfather of Kahlia and Leila.



A celebration of Mike's life will be held at

Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford St, Mitchell on Monday 28th October 2019 commencing at 4.30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
