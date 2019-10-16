|
Ernest William Gee 15.02.1942 - 11.10.2019 Loving husband to Dianne of 52 years Loving father to Benjamin and Scott and father in law to Donna Caring Pa to Rebecca and Brooke Caring great grandfather (Pa) to Darcy "Beautiful man Beautiful sole" Everyone who new him family or friend loved him. Ernie will be sadly missed by all. A special thanks to all the doctors and staff of Batemans Bay Hospital ever professional, ever caring thankyou to all Family and friends are welcome to join us to celebrate Ernie/Dads life on Friday 18 November 2019, 2pm at Broulee Memorial Gardens and Crematorium 195 Broulee Road, Broulee NSW 2537
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 16, 2019