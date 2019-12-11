|
|
ERNESTO DE ALVIA Jnr
'Ernie'
13 November 1939 - 6 December 2019
Peacefully at Clare Holland House,
surrounded by family.
Beloved father of Judith, Jonathan, Amelia,
Franc, Mary, Raph, Vanessa and Pierre.
Much loved Lolo to all his grandchildren.
A friend to many and a lover of Mentos.
Lived a full life of 80 years.
He did it his way.
Rosary services will be held in the Bluegum
Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on
Saturday at 3 pm and Sunday at 3 pm.
Mass of thanksgiving for the life of Ernesto
will be held in St Michael's Catholic Church,
Tyrrell Circuit, Kaleen on Monday,
16 December 2019, commencing at 10 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 11, 2019