Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St Michael's Catholic Church
Tyrrell Circuit
Kaleen
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernesto DE ALVIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernesto DE ALVIA


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ernesto DE ALVIA Obituary
ERNESTO DE ALVIA Jnr

'Ernie'



13 November 1939 - 6 December 2019

Peacefully at Clare Holland House,

surrounded by family.





Beloved father of Judith, Jonathan, Amelia,

Franc, Mary, Raph, Vanessa and Pierre.

Much loved Lolo to all his grandchildren.



A friend to many and a lover of Mentos.

Lived a full life of 80 years.

He did it his way.



Rosary services will be held in the Bluegum

Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on

Saturday at 3 pm and Sunday at 3 pm.



Mass of thanksgiving for the life of Ernesto

will be held in St Michael's Catholic Church,

Tyrrell Circuit, Kaleen on Monday,

16 December 2019, commencing at 10 am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernesto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -