|
|
ESTELLE GRIFFIN
Born 8 October 1925 in Rockhampton
Lived most of her life in Mackay
Passed away peacefully in Canberra
on 7 September 2019
Mourned by children John, Peter and
Donna, son-in-law Pete,
daughter-in-law Judy and
grandchildren Hugh and Meghann.
A Requiem Mass will be held at the
Sacred Heart Church,
115 Hodgson Street Pearce
at 10:30 am on 20 September 2019.
Estelle will be buried in Walkerston Cemetery
where her beloved husband Frank and
mother Stella Keenan are also at rest.
The graveside service will commence at
10:30 am on 23 September 2019.
Floral tributes are welcome.
Her love still surrounds us.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019