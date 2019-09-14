Home
Estelle Margaret GRIFFIN


1925 - 2019
Born 8 October 1925 in Rockhampton



Lived most of her life in Mackay



Passed away peacefully in Canberra

on 7 September 2019



Mourned by children John, Peter and

Donna, son-in-law Pete,

daughter-in-law Judy and

grandchildren Hugh and Meghann.



A Requiem Mass will be held at the

Sacred Heart Church,

115 Hodgson Street Pearce

at 10:30 am on 20 September 2019.



Estelle will be buried in Walkerston Cemetery

where her beloved husband Frank and

mother Stella Keenan are also at rest.



The graveside service will commence at

10:30 am on 23 September 2019.

Floral tributes are welcome.



Her love still surrounds us.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019
