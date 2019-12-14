|
ETHEL 'MAY' KERRISON
6 May 1929 - 5 December 2019
It is with deepest sadness that the family of May announces her passing after a short illness.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law
of Raymond, Judith and Robert, and Lesley.
Survived by loving brother Bert
and sister-in-law Peg.
Adored Nanna of Shannon, Lawrence,
James and Julian.
Loving Great-Nanna of Cody, Jackson,
Orla and Xanthe.
Sincere thanks to the caring staff
of Kalparrin Nursing Home.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019