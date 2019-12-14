Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for ETHEL KERRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ETHEL MAY KERRISON

Add a Memory
ETHEL MAY KERRISON Obituary
ETHEL 'MAY' KERRISON

6 May 1929 - 5 December 2019



It is with deepest sadness that the family of May announces her passing after a short illness.



Much loved mother and mother-in-law

of Raymond, Judith and Robert, and Lesley.

Survived by loving brother Bert

and sister-in-law Peg.

Adored Nanna of Shannon, Lawrence,

James and Julian.

Loving Great-Nanna of Cody, Jackson,

Orla and Xanthe.

Sincere thanks to the caring staff

of Kalparrin Nursing Home.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ETHEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -