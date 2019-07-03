Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel TORMEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel TORMEY


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ethel TORMEY Obituary
ETHEL TORMEY

28 October 1922 - 27 June 2019



Beloved wife of Robin (deceased).

Mother and mother-in-law of

Barbara and Ed Jolley,

John and Margaret Tormey,

and Beverley Dobe.

A grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 17

and great-great-grandmother of 5.

Loved by all her family.



The funeral service for Ethel will be held

at the Dickson Baptist Church,

133 Cowper Street, Dickson on Friday,

5 July 2019 commencing at 10:00am.



Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.