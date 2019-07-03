|
|
ETHEL TORMEY
28 October 1922 - 27 June 2019
Beloved wife of Robin (deceased).
Mother and mother-in-law of
Barbara and Ed Jolley,
John and Margaret Tormey,
and Beverley Dobe.
A grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 17
and great-great-grandmother of 5.
Loved by all her family.
The funeral service for Ethel will be held
at the Dickson Baptist Church,
133 Cowper Street, Dickson on Friday,
5 July 2019 commencing at 10:00am.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019