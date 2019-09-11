|
|
ETTORE FELIZZI
15 January 1930 - 5 September 2019
Passed away peacefully at home,
with his loving family at his side.
Beloved husband of Santina.
Much loved father of Joseph and Ivo.
Devoted nonno of Tiana, Daniel,
Nicolas and Sophie.
Always loved, never forgotten.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Ettore, will be held in
St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street,
Queanbeyan on FRIDAY, 13 September 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.
Burial will follow at
The Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019