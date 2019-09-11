Home
Ettore FELIZZI


1930 - 2019
Ettore FELIZZI Obituary
ETTORE FELIZZI

15 January 1930 - 5 September 2019



Passed away peacefully at home,

with his loving family at his side.



Beloved husband of Santina.

Much loved father of Joseph and Ivo.

Devoted nonno of Tiana, Daniel,

Nicolas and Sophie.





Always loved, never forgotten.



A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Ettore, will be held in

St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street,

Queanbeyan on FRIDAY, 13 September 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.

Burial will follow at

The Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,

Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019
