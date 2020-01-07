|
EVELYN MAY STEAD (LYN) 25 February 1923 - 22 December 2019 Late of Araluen Village, Fisher, ACT Loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, died peacefully at Claire Holland House Hospice, Canberra ACT, on the 22nd of December. Many thanks to the wonderful staff for their care of Lyn in her final days. All friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service and internment of ashes from 3.30pm at Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell on 10 January, 2020. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 7, 2020