FAY CATHERINE RUSSELL
8 October 1936 - 7 November 2019
Loved and loving wife of Douglas (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Paul and Gae, David and Claire, and Mark (dec).
Adored grandmother of Kahlee,
Alice and Nicholas.
Great-grandmother of Adeline, George,
Harriet and Bump.
Thank you to everyone who has helped Fay and her family throughout this time.
To all my family and friends -
I love you all dearly and I've had a wonderful life with my darling husband and family.
That is how life should be,
to love one another.
Love is the most precious thing in the world.
The funeral service for Fay will be held in
St Peter's Anglican Church, Watling Place,
Weston on Friday, 15 November 2019,
commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
ACT Cancer Council would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be provided at the service.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019