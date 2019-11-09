Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
St Peter's Anglican Church
Watling Place
Weston
FAY RUSSELL


1936 - 2019
FAY RUSSELL Obituary
FAY CATHERINE RUSSELL

8 October 1936 - 7 November 2019



Loved and loving wife of Douglas (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Paul and Gae, David and Claire, and Mark (dec).

Adored grandmother of Kahlee,

Alice and Nicholas.

Great-grandmother of Adeline, George,

Harriet and Bump.



Thank you to everyone who has helped Fay and her family throughout this time.



To all my family and friends -

I love you all dearly and I've had a wonderful life with my darling husband and family.

That is how life should be,

to love one another.

Love is the most precious thing in the world.





The funeral service for Fay will be held in

St Peter's Anglican Church, Watling Place,

Weston on Friday, 15 November 2019,

commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

ACT Cancer Council would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be provided at the service.



Private cremation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
