Faye Barbara June Hedges (nee Miller) - Formerly Faye Lay 10 April 1932 - 20 July 2019 Devoted and loving wife of William 'George' Lay (dec) and William 'Bill' Hedges (dec). Dearly loved mother of Geoffrey, Timothy (dec), Evelyn, Joanne and Margaret. Mother-in-law of Jane, Carolyn, Ian and Darryl. Supportive and caring mother figure to Bill's children. Loving sister and proud and adoring Nan and Great Nan. Sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Forever held dear in our hearts and our memories. Faye's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell on Monday 29th July 2019 commencing at 10.30 am W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd 79 Rossi Street Yass (02) 62264871 A.F.D.A
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019