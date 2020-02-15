|
Faye Mavis Kaveney 21 April 19 - 13 February 2020 Aged 93 years Passed away peacefully in St Vincent's Hospital Sydney, formerly of "Tallawong" Yass. Loving wife of Phil (deceased); mother and mother-in-law of Paul, Carmel and Frank and their spouses. Grandmother of eleven; and great grandmother of four. "Now resting with Phil" Requiem Mass for Faye will be celebrated in St Augustine's Catholic Church Yass On Wednesday 19th February 2020 Commencing at 1.30pm At the conclusion of Mass, the cortege will then leave for interment in the Yass Lawn Cemetery. W. T. Dennis & Son Funeral Directors 79 Rossi Street, Yass 2582 02 6226 4871 Email: [email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020