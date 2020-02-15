Home
Services
W T Dennis & Son Pty Ltd
79 Rossi Street
Yass, New South Wales 2582
02 6226 4871
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:30 PM
St Augustine's Catholic Church
Yass
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye KAVENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Mavis KAVENEY

Add a Memory
Faye Mavis KAVENEY Obituary
Faye Mavis Kaveney 21 April 19 - 13 February 2020 Aged 93 years Passed away peacefully in St Vincent's Hospital Sydney, formerly of "Tallawong" Yass. Loving wife of Phil (deceased); mother and mother-in-law of Paul, Carmel and Frank and their spouses. Grandmother of eleven; and great grandmother of four. "Now resting with Phil" Requiem Mass for Faye will be celebrated in St Augustine's Catholic Church Yass On Wednesday 19th February 2020 Commencing at 1.30pm At the conclusion of Mass, the cortege will then leave for interment in the Yass Lawn Cemetery. W. T. Dennis & Son Funeral Directors 79 Rossi Street, Yass 2582 02 6226 4871 Email: [email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -