Malouf
Felicity Jane
Felicity Jane Malouf
4 June 1964 - 6 May 2020
Dearly loved daughter of Jo (dec) and Sam.
Much loved sister of David, Gavin and Rhonda, Chris and Claire, Vincent and Ros, Michael and Heather. Deeply loving aunty to her various nieces and nephews.
Sadly missed by her aunts, uncles and cousins in the extended Malouf and Mortimer families.
Felicity passed away after a short battle with cancer. She was a caring, loving person who always stood up for those less fortunate than herself.
No flowers by request, in lieu a donation may be made to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse Cancer Centre, Camperdown NSW, or any other charity of choice.
William Cole Funerals
Published in The Canberra Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020