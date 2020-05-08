Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Felicity Malouf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felicity Jane Malouf

Add a Memory
Felicity Jane Malouf Obituary
Malouf Felicity Jane Felicity Jane Malouf 4 June 1964 - 6 May 2020 Dearly loved daughter of Jo (dec) and Sam. Much loved sister of David, Gavin and Rhonda, Chris and Claire, Vincent and Ros, Michael and Heather. Deeply loving aunty to her various nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her aunts, uncles and cousins in the extended Malouf and Mortimer families. Felicity passed away after a short battle with cancer. She was a caring, loving person who always stood up for those less fortunate than herself. No flowers by request, in lieu a donation may be made to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse Cancer Centre, Camperdown NSW, or any other charity of choice. William Cole Funerals
Published in The Canberra Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felicity's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -