FILOMENA BISIGNANO 3 February 1935 - 21 October 2019 Passed away surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Giuseppe (dec). Cherished and adored mother and mother-in-law of Giovanni, Carmela, Maria and Rod, Alesandro and Ali. Loving and devoted Nonna of Nathan, Luke, Emily, Natasha, Robert, Samantha, Kaylee and Jordan. Much loved sister of Bernardino, Palmira, Luigi, Ciriaco, Angelo, Annuziata, Antonina, Alessandro (all dec) and Immacolata. Forever in our hearts. Riposa in Pace. Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Filomena will be celebrated at St Matthew's Catholic Church, Stutchbury Street, Page on Tuesday, 29 October 2019, commencing at 11:00 am. Rosary will be recited at 10:30am prior to the Mass. Interment will take place at Christ the Redeemer Mausoleum, Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
