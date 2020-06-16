|
FIONA ELIZABETH CAMPBELL
(nee ASQUITH)
28 May 1961 - 13 June 2020
Passed away peacefully,
with family by her side.
Beloved wife of Michael,
Mother of Marcus and Gary.
Mother-in-law of Steph.
Daughter of Allan and Betty (dec).
'All I could give you is love, just love'
A funeral service for Fiona will be held
in Saint Margaret's Uniting Church,
Cnr Antill Street & Philip Ave, Hackett
on THURSDAY, 18 June 2020
commencing at 2:30pm
A private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the
'Love Your Sister' Foundation would
be appreciated. Envelopes will
be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 16, 2020