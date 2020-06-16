Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Saint Margaret's Uniting Church
Cnr Antill Street & Philip Ave
Hackett
Fiona CAMPBELL


1961 - 2020
Fiona CAMPBELL Obituary
FIONA ELIZABETH CAMPBELL

(nee ASQUITH)



28 May 1961 - 13 June 2020



Passed away peacefully,

with family by her side.



Beloved wife of Michael,

Mother of Marcus and Gary.

Mother-in-law of Steph.

Daughter of Allan and Betty (dec).



'All I could give you is love, just love'



A funeral service for Fiona will be held

in Saint Margaret's Uniting Church,

Cnr Antill Street & Philip Ave, Hackett

on THURSDAY, 18 June 2020

commencing at 2:30pm



A private cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the

'Love Your Sister' Foundation would

be appreciated. Envelopes will

be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 16, 2020
Remember
