White Lady Funerals - Griffith
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
White Lady Funerals - Griffith
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
Fiona GALLAGHER


1973 - 2020
Fiona GALLAGHER Obituary
Fiona Elizabeth Gallagher

(nee Halstead)

03 February 1973 - 21 February 2020



Loving wife and best friend of Glen.

Cherished and much loved

mother of Jack and Angus.

Loved daughter of Rodney and Joy,

sister of Sarah, William and Timothy.

Aunt of James, Campbell,

Cameron and Lachlan.

Daughter-in-Law of Anne and Ray

and sister in law of Richard, Neal and Lisa.



You fought the good fight.

Now at peace and at rest.



The funeral service for Fiona will be held in

the Chapel at White Lady Funerals Kingston

75 Canberra Avenue Kingston ACT 2615

on Thursday 5 March 2020

commencing at 1:30 pm



In Lieu of flowers, donations

to Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief

would be most welcome.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
