|
|
Fiona Elizabeth Gallagher
(nee Halstead)
03 February 1973 - 21 February 2020
Loving wife and best friend of Glen.
Cherished and much loved
mother of Jack and Angus.
Loved daughter of Rodney and Joy,
sister of Sarah, William and Timothy.
Aunt of James, Campbell,
Cameron and Lachlan.
Daughter-in-Law of Anne and Ray
and sister in law of Richard, Neal and Lisa.
You fought the good fight.
Now at peace and at rest.
The funeral service for Fiona will be held in
the Chapel at White Lady Funerals Kingston
75 Canberra Avenue Kingston ACT 2615
on Thursday 5 March 2020
commencing at 1:30 pm
In Lieu of flowers, donations
to Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief
would be most welcome.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020