Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Fiorella PALIAGA


1943 - 2020
Fiorella PALIAGA Obituary
FIORELLA PALIAGA

21 October 1943 - 19 February 2020



Our dear Fiorella.

Cherished partner of Ted for 25 years.

Gorgeous sister, sister-in-law and

aunt to Fulvio and Margaret,

Fides (dec) and their children.

Fabulous mother and mother-in-law of

Bridget and Chris, Stephen,

Jason and Panadda.

Awesome stepmother and stepmother-in-law

of Jason and Ranni, Stuart and Siobhan.

Groovy Nonna/Fifi to Jack and Tamara,

Kalon and Tammy, Angus and Mukta,

Dazara and Dan, Amelie, Eli, Ella, Kye,

William, Lillie, Cadence, Peyton and Landon.



Loved so much by all of us

and by so many more.



Ci vediamo dopo Fior,

we are going to miss you.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to the Leukemia Foundation.



A celebration of Fiorella's life will be held in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

MONDAY, 2 March 2020,

commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
