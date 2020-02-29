|
|
FIORELLA PALIAGA
21 October 1943 - 19 February 2020
Our dear Fiorella.
Cherished partner of Ted for 25 years.
Gorgeous sister, sister-in-law and
aunt to Fulvio and Margaret,
Fides (dec) and their children.
Fabulous mother and mother-in-law of
Bridget and Chris, Stephen,
Jason and Panadda.
Awesome stepmother and stepmother-in-law
of Jason and Ranni, Stuart and Siobhan.
Groovy Nonna/Fifi to Jack and Tamara,
Kalon and Tammy, Angus and Mukta,
Dazara and Dan, Amelie, Eli, Ella, Kye,
William, Lillie, Cadence, Peyton and Landon.
Loved so much by all of us
and by so many more.
Ci vediamo dopo Fior,
we are going to miss you.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a
donation to the Leukemia Foundation.
A celebration of Fiorella's life will be held in
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
MONDAY, 2 March 2020,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020