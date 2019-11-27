|
|
Florence Emily Salt (nee Stutters) 28.1.1912 - 24.11.2019 Dearly loved elder of our family. Wife of Reuben (dec), mother of Fred and John, mother-in-law of Trish and Laurel (dec), nan of Wendy, Jacki and Peta and great-nan of Zac, James, Emily and Jake. Flo's exceptionally long life will be celebrated at the Chapel of H. Parsons, funeral director, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday, 28th November 2019, commencing at 12 noon. Burial will take place at a graveside service at Gungahlin Cemetery, Section 6, Canberra on Friday, 29th November, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 27, 2019