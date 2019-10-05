Home
Florence Merle TAYLOR


1932 - 2019
Florence Merle TAYLOR Obituary
FLORENCE MERLE TAYLOR

31 May 1932 - 29 September 2019

Aged 87 years



Beloved wife of Norman (dec).

Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law

of Vicki and Trevor, Debbie and Barry,

John and Carol, Michael, Stephen,

Tanya and Chris.

Adored Nan of Simon, Craig, Renee,

Lisa, Chris, Rachel, Andrew, Sally,

Amy, Lachlan and Emma.

Cherished 'Great Nan' to her

12 great-grandchildren.

Loving sister of Bev and Robyn.



Merle passed away peacefully

after a short illness.

A special thanks to 'Pines Living' for

their care of mum and to all the staff of

The Canberra Hospital.



'Going out in style'



Family and friends are invited

to attend a Prayer Service in

St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral,

Canberra Ave, Forrest

on WEDNESDAY 9th October 2019,

commencing at 1.30PM.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery,

Justinian St, Phillip.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019
