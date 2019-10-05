|
|
FLORENCE MERLE TAYLOR
31 May 1932 - 29 September 2019
Aged 87 years
Beloved wife of Norman (dec).
Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law
of Vicki and Trevor, Debbie and Barry,
John and Carol, Michael, Stephen,
Tanya and Chris.
Adored Nan of Simon, Craig, Renee,
Lisa, Chris, Rachel, Andrew, Sally,
Amy, Lachlan and Emma.
Cherished 'Great Nan' to her
12 great-grandchildren.
Loving sister of Bev and Robyn.
Merle passed away peacefully
after a short illness.
A special thanks to 'Pines Living' for
their care of mum and to all the staff of
The Canberra Hospital.
'Going out in style'
Family and friends are invited
to attend a Prayer Service in
St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral,
Canberra Ave, Forrest
on WEDNESDAY 9th October 2019,
commencing at 1.30PM.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery,
Justinian St, Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019