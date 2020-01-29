Home
Patterson Brothers
95 Main Street
Young, New South Wales 2594
02 6382 5217
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St Raphael's Catholic Church Queanbeyan
FRANCES JEAN D'ELBOUX (Jean) The death has occurred of Mrs Frances Jean D'Elboux, known as Jean. Passed away peacefully on 25th January 2020 at the Southern Cross Care Apartments Young. Beloved wife of Arnold (deceased). Devoted mother & mother-in-law of Brian & Lynette, Mary & Terry, Glenn & Dianne, Patricia (dec) & Trevor, Harvey & Debbie, and Lynn. Dearly loved Nanna of her 24 Grandchildren and 39 Great Grandchildren. Late of the Southern Cross Apartments Young and formerly of Canberra & Crookwell. Aged 95 Years Rest in Peace A Requiem Mass to celebrate Jean's life will be held on Monday 3rd February 2020, in St Raphael's Catholic Church Queanbeyan, commencing at 10.30am. The cortege will then leave for the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020
