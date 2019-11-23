Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
108 Sternberg Crescent
Wanniassa
View Map
Francesca PASTEGA

Francesca PASTEGA Obituary
FRANCESCA MIMI PASTEGA

14 November 2019 - 15 November 2019



Beloved daughter of

Ian and Lyndsay (nÃ¨e Wotherspoon) Pastega

and adored little sister to Elda and Charlie.



It is with heavy hearts that we give thanks for

and say goodbye to our precious little Frankie.

Forever in our thoughts.



Funeral Prayers for Francesca will be offered at

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,

Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Monday,

25 November 2019, commencing at 10:00am.



In lieu of flowers please make donations in

Frankie's memory to the

Newborn Intensive Care Foundation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019
