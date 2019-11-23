|
|
FRANCESCA MIMI PASTEGA
14 November 2019 - 15 November 2019
Beloved daughter of
Ian and Lyndsay (nÃ¨e Wotherspoon) Pastega
and adored little sister to Elda and Charlie.
It is with heavy hearts that we give thanks for
and say goodbye to our precious little Frankie.
Forever in our thoughts.
Funeral Prayers for Francesca will be offered at
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,
Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Monday,
25 November 2019, commencing at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in
Frankie's memory to the
Newborn Intensive Care Foundation.
