Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
St John Vianney Catholic Church
Namatjira Drive
Waramanga
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St John Vianney Catholic Church
Namatjira Drive
Waramanga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesca SGROI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesca SGROI


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Francesca SGROI Obituary
FRANCESCA SGROI

25 February 1935 - 14 February 2020



Beloved wife of Francesco (dec).

Much loved mother of

Maria, Carmelo and Ricardo

and mother-in-law of Raffaella.

Proud and devoted Nonna to

Francesco and Agatha.



A Requiem Mass for Francesca is to be held

at St John Vianney Catholic Church,

Namatjira Drive, Waramanga on

FRIDAY 21 February 2020,

commencing at 10:30am.



A Rosary for Francesca is to be held at

St John Vianney Catholic Church on

THURSDAY 20 February 2020 at 7:00pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francesca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -