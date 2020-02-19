|
|
FRANCESCA SGROI
25 February 1935 - 14 February 2020
Beloved wife of Francesco (dec).
Much loved mother of
Maria, Carmelo and Ricardo
and mother-in-law of Raffaella.
Proud and devoted Nonna to
Francesco and Agatha.
A Requiem Mass for Francesca is to be held
at St John Vianney Catholic Church,
Namatjira Drive, Waramanga on
FRIDAY 21 February 2020,
commencing at 10:30am.
A Rosary for Francesca is to be held at
St John Vianney Catholic Church on
THURSDAY 20 February 2020 at 7:00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 19, 2020