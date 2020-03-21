Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
FRANCIS ATKINS


1920 - 2020
FRANCIS ATKINS Obituary
FRANCIS GEORGE ATKINS

24 July 1920 - 14 March 2020



Dearly loved and loving husband

of Barbara (dec).

Father and father-in-law of Shelley, Cathy,

Michael (dec), James, James,

Elizabeth and Trish.

Grandfather and great-grandfather of Tom,

Steph and Stuart, Christopher, Lewis,

Harry, Rosie and Isobel.

Loving son of William and Ethel (both dec),

brother of Henry (dec), Alec (dec),

Betty and Ted, and uncle to their children.



Frank's family would like to thank the

Goodwin Home Care Team, the caring staff

of the University of Canberra Hospital and

Goodwin Ainslie for their support,

the old Trade colleagues lunch group,

and the many friends who

spent time chatting with him.



In light of the current health situation,

there will be a private family funeral

on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

A celebration of Frank's life will be

organised later in the year.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020
