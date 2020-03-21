|
|
FRANCIS GEORGE ATKINS
24 July 1920 - 14 March 2020
Dearly loved and loving husband
of Barbara (dec).
Father and father-in-law of Shelley, Cathy,
Michael (dec), James, James,
Elizabeth and Trish.
Grandfather and great-grandfather of Tom,
Steph and Stuart, Christopher, Lewis,
Harry, Rosie and Isobel.
Loving son of William and Ethel (both dec),
brother of Henry (dec), Alec (dec),
Betty and Ted, and uncle to their children.
Frank's family would like to thank the
Goodwin Home Care Team, the caring staff
of the University of Canberra Hospital and
Goodwin Ainslie for their support,
the old Trade colleagues lunch group,
and the many friends who
spent time chatting with him.
In light of the current health situation,
there will be a private family funeral
on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.
A celebration of Frank's life will be
organised later in the year.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020