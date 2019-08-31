Home
1920 - 2019
NX083593

11.01.1920

28.08.2019



Frank passed away peacefully at home in Manly.



Loving and devoted husband of Joan (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mary, John and Liz, Judy and Gerald, Jenny and Matthew. Much loved grandfather of Paul E, Luke, Kate, Nicholas, Sarah, Philip, John-Paul, Paul C, Andrew, Joanna, Simon and their spouses Angela, Gabrielle, Ruth, Roisin and Prue. Great grandfather of Kobe, Gus, Jack, Finn, Poppy, Charlie, Beau, Archie, Darcy, Nell and Annie.



May he rest in peace.



Mass of Christian Burial for Mr Frank Ellis will be offered in Mary Immaculate Church, corner Whistler and Raglan Streets, Manly on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 11 am.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
