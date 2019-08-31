|
NX083593
ELLIS
Francis (Frank) Sidney
11.01.1920
28.08.2019
Frank passed away peacefully at home in Manly.
Loving and devoted husband of Joan (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mary, John and Liz, Judy and Gerald, Jenny and Matthew. Much loved grandfather of Paul E, Luke, Kate, Nicholas, Sarah, Philip, John-Paul, Paul C, Andrew, Joanna, Simon and their spouses Angela, Gabrielle, Ruth, Roisin and Prue. Great grandfather of Kobe, Gus, Jack, Finn, Poppy, Charlie, Beau, Archie, Darcy, Nell and Annie.
May he rest in peace.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mr Frank Ellis will be offered in Mary Immaculate Church, corner Whistler and Raglan Streets, Manly on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 11 am.
Private cremation.
