|
|
|
SOMES
Robert
of Kiama
formerly of Canberra
Passed away suddenly on Monday, 8 June 2020. Beloved husband of Milly. Dearly loved father and father in law of Mark and Kelly, Neale and Kay, Michael and Teresa, Catherine and Andrew, Brendan and Rebecca. Loving Grandfather of his grandchildren. Loved brother of Michael, Maria. Robert will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
A life well lived
A private service to be held.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020