|
|
FRANK RICHARD WALLACE
17 August 1929 - 8 July 2019
Passed away peacefully
surrounded by family.
Devoted husband of Nancy (dec).
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Geoff and Marion, Howard (dec) and Diana,
Shelley and Randal.
Loved Grandpa of Megan, Tom,
Matt and Dylan, and great-grandpa
to their children.
Loved brother of Joy.
Together again with Nancy.
Special thanks to Baptist Care,
Dr Kelly and the staff at
Canberra Aged Care for their
care and compassion of Frank.
The funeral service for Frank will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Saturday,
13 July 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made
to Motor Neuron Disease.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 10, 2019