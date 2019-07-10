Home
Frank Richard WALLACE

Frank Richard WALLACE Obituary
FRANK RICHARD WALLACE

17 August 1929 - 8 July 2019



Passed away peacefully

surrounded by family.



Devoted husband of Nancy (dec).

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Geoff and Marion, Howard (dec) and Diana,

Shelley and Randal.

Loved Grandpa of Megan, Tom,

Matt and Dylan, and great-grandpa

to their children.

Loved brother of Joy.



Together again with Nancy.



Special thanks to Baptist Care,

Dr Kelly and the staff at

Canberra Aged Care for their

care and compassion of Frank.



The funeral service for Frank will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Saturday,

13 July 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers a donation can be made

to Motor Neuron Disease.

Envelopes available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 10, 2019
