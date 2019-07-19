Home
Mumford, Frederick Arthur (Fred) Passed away on 15th July 2019 at Milton Ulladulla Hospital Late of Mollymook Beloved husband of Patricia (dec) Much loved father & father in law of Anne & Rod, John (dec), Frances, Loved grandpa of his grandchildren & great grandchildren "A Rock To His Family" The Relatives and Friends of the late Fred Mumford are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in Mollymook Surf Club, Ocean Street, Mollymook at 12.00pm on Monday 22nd July 2019 Followed by a burial at Sandridge Cemetery Office and Chapel 2 Camden Street Ulladulla NSW 2539 Phone (02) 4454 0722



Published in The Canberra Times on July 19, 2019
