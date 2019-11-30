Home
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Freda EARL


1921 - 2019
Freda EARL Obituary
FREDA MAY EARL

10.02.1921 - 27.11.2019



Peacfully at home surrounded

by her loving family.



Beloved wife of Jack (dec).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Janna and Pierre,

Judy and Gary, Gaye and Rob.

Very much loved Nanny and Super Nanny.



Nanny

A face we love is missing,

A voice we loved is still,

A place is vacant in our hearts,

That no one else will fill.



You never failed to do your best,

Your heart was always true and tender.

You simply lived for those you loved,

And those you loved remember.



Love always, your angels.



A celebration of Freda's life will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on MONDAY, 2 December 2019,

commencong at 3pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
