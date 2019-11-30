|
|
FREDA MAY EARL
10.02.1921 - 27.11.2019
Peacfully at home surrounded
by her loving family.
Beloved wife of Jack (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Janna and Pierre,
Judy and Gary, Gaye and Rob.
Very much loved Nanny and Super Nanny.
Nanny
A face we love is missing,
A voice we loved is still,
A place is vacant in our hearts,
That no one else will fill.
You never failed to do your best,
Your heart was always true and tender.
You simply lived for those you loved,
And those you loved remember.
Love always, your angels.
A celebration of Freda's life will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on MONDAY, 2 December 2019,
commencong at 3pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019