Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
Frederick Williams WELLS


1934 - 2019
Frederick Williams WELLS Obituary
FREDERICK WILLIAM WELLS

(Fred)

17 May 1934 - 1 July 2019



Beloved husband of Mary.

Adored father of Jacki, Kevin

and their partners.

Loved dearly by his 7 grandchildren

and their partners.

'Grandad the Great' to 11

and one on the way.



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal

Love leaves a memory no one can steal



The celebration of Fred's life will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on WEDNESDAY, 10 July commencing at 1:30pm.

Guests are encouraged to wear

a splash of colour.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Clare Holland House.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
