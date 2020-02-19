|
|
FRITZ KOROSCHETZ
'Fritzy'
15 May 1941 - 13 February 2020
Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital
Beloved husband of Rosemary
A loving father of Gary and Tania
Loving father-in-law of Valerie and Harry
Cherished Opa of Kiki, Jai, Aria and Malakai
Loving brother of Franz and family (Austria)
Will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends
Forever in our hearts
A funeral service for Fritz will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
24 February 2020, commencing at 10:30am
In lieu of flowers,
garden pot plants would be lovely
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 19, 2020