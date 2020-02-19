Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
FRITZ KOROSCHETZ


1941 - 2020
FRITZ KOROSCHETZ Obituary
FRITZ KOROSCHETZ

'Fritzy'

15 May 1941 - 13 February 2020

Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital



Beloved husband of Rosemary

A loving father of Gary and Tania

Loving father-in-law of Valerie and Harry

Cherished Opa of Kiki, Jai, Aria and Malakai

Loving brother of Franz and family (Austria)



Will be sadly missed by all his

family and friends

Forever in our hearts



A funeral service for Fritz will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

24 February 2020, commencing at 10:30am



In lieu of flowers,

garden pot plants would be lovely



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 19, 2020
