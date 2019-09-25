|
Fumiko Drover Born in Tokyo, Japan Passed away peacefully at Sheridan Hall, Brighton on 21st September 2019 Beloved wife of Brian (dec) A loving mother, sadly missed by her four sons: Kenneth, Patrick, Joseph, David and their families. A courageous mother who migrated to Australia in 1954 with Brian, and made a beautiful life and future for her family. A gentle soul and talented china painter who will be remembered & missed by all who knew her. A service to celebrate the life of Fumiko Drover will be held at Allison Monkhouse Brighton Chapel, 124 Carpenter Street Brighton VIC 3186 on Monday 30th of September 2019 commencing at 11.00AM.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 25, 2019