Gabriele GIACOMIN


1940 - 2019
Gabriele GIACOMIN Obituary
GABRIELE GIACOMIN

( NONNO )



23.10.1940 - 23.10.2019



Passed away peacefully with family.



Dearly loved father of Gabriella, Michael,

Luke, Adrian, Eugene, Julian, and Laura.

Loved Nonno of seven grandchildren.



'Lived life to the full'



The Funeral Service for Gabriele will be held

at St Benedict's Catholic Church

Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah

on FRIDAY, 1st November 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



Burial to take place at the Woden Cemetery,

a wake will follow.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
