Gaetan RINGUET


1956 - 2019
Gaetan RINGUET Obituary
GAETAN LAVAL RINGUET

'GUY'

18 November 1956 - 4 August 2019



Beloved darling partner of Cathy.

Loving dad of

Timothy, Stefanie (India) and Leah.

Adored son of Claude and Solange (both dec).

Loved by siblings Charles, Desiree,

Michel (dec), Rosemay, Renaud (Joe),

Daniel, Christian, Marieanne, Dominique,

Gerard, Robert, Bernard, Eric,

their partners and families.



Think of all the wonderful times we shared.

Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Gaetan will be held in

Holy Family Catholic Church, corner of

Bugden Avenue and Castleton Crescent,

Gowrie on Tuesday, 20 August 2019,

commencing at 11 am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019
