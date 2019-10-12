|
|
GARRY WAYNE BAKER
14 July 1950 - 3 October 2019.
Loved and loving husband of Gloria
for 45 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Colin and Toni, Sommer and Eric.
Adored Poppy of
Jessica, Corey, Landon, Ryan and Jarvis.
Loved brother of Terri, Colleen
and their families.
Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff of
TCH wards 4a, 14b and Bega Hospital
for your wonderful care.
The funeral service for Garry will be held in
The Chapel of Gold Creek, O'Hanlon Place,
Nicholls on Wednesday, 16 October 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019