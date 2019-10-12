Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for GARRY BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARRY BAKER


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
GARRY BAKER Obituary
GARRY WAYNE BAKER

14 July 1950 - 3 October 2019.



Loved and loving husband of Gloria

for 45 years.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Colin and Toni, Sommer and Eric.

Adored Poppy of

Jessica, Corey, Landon, Ryan and Jarvis.

Loved brother of Terri, Colleen

and their families.



Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff of

TCH wards 4a, 14b and Bega Hospital

for your wonderful care.



The funeral service for Garry will be held in

The Chapel of Gold Creek, O'Hanlon Place,

Nicholls on Wednesday, 16 October 2019,

commencing at 10:30 am.

Private cremation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.