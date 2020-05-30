|
|
GARRY DAVID CARGILL
18 June 1939 - 28 May 2020
Cherished, loving husband
and best friend of Dulcie.
Loved and loving father and father-in-law of
Tony (deceased), Brian (deceased) and Donna,
Di and Jeff.
Adored grandfather of 7
and great-grandfather of 6.
Will always be loved.
The funeral service for Garry will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street Mitchell, on Wednesday,
3 June 2020, commencing at 10am.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020