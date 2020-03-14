Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
St Thomas's Church
Carwoola
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary BLADEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Fowke BLADEN


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gary Fowke BLADEN Obituary
GARY FOWKE BLADEN



11 February 1936 - 6 March 2020



Devoted son of Thomas and Florence Bladen (both dec.).

Loving brother and brother-in-law of Gordon and Mary (both dec.), Ken (dec.), Valyn and Peter Koennecke (both dec.), Anthony, Jan and Keith Lawler, Ian and Carlyn, and Lyndon and Kieran Egan.

Loving uncle, great-uncle, cousin and good friend to many.

Special friend of Gundy.



Gary led a full life and he was beloved for his generosity and his sense of humour. Gary was a proud Queanbeyan Blues player of old.

He was a good man.



Many thanks to the past and present staff of Warrigal Care in Queanbeyan and Goulburn for their devoted care for Gary in recent years.

He loved you all.



Gary's relatives and friends are invited to attend a service commemorating his life at St Thomas's Church, Carwoola, commencing at 11.30am on Thursday, March 19



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -