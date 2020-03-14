|
GARY FOWKE BLADEN
11 February 1936 - 6 March 2020
Devoted son of Thomas and Florence Bladen (both dec.).
Loving brother and brother-in-law of Gordon and Mary (both dec.), Ken (dec.), Valyn and Peter Koennecke (both dec.), Anthony, Jan and Keith Lawler, Ian and Carlyn, and Lyndon and Kieran Egan.
Loving uncle, great-uncle, cousin and good friend to many.
Special friend of Gundy.
Gary led a full life and he was beloved for his generosity and his sense of humour. Gary was a proud Queanbeyan Blues player of old.
He was a good man.
Many thanks to the past and present staff of Warrigal Care in Queanbeyan and Goulburn for their devoted care for Gary in recent years.
He loved you all.
Gary's relatives and friends are invited to attend a service commemorating his life at St Thomas's Church, Carwoola, commencing at 11.30am on Thursday, March 19
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020