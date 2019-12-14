Home
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium Chapel
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Gary LUTON


1950 - 2019
Gary LUTON Obituary
GARY HAROLD LUTON

26.11.1950 - 11.12.2019



Loving Husband of Ellen.

Proud Dad of Ben and Skye.

Stepfather to Karina, Sharon, Jeff and Mark.

Loved Brother to Sandra and Rod.

Wonderful Pop to Sierra, Layla, Lucas,

Jameson and Kosta.

Pop Gary to many.



Always loved and will be sadly missed



Family and Friends are invited to attend

the celebration of Gary's life in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell

on Thursday 19 December 2019,

commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family have requested

dontations to the Leukaemia Foundation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
