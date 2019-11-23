Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St
Mitchell
Gary Scott BAUER


1983 - 2019
Gary Scott BAUER Obituary
GARY SCOTT BAUER

3 September 1983 - 13 November 2019



Dearly loved son of Glenn and Leanne.

Cherished grandson of

Freda and Karl Bauer(dec), and

Albert (dec) and Margaret (dec) Jacobs.

Much loved brother and brother-in-law

of Jodie and Darren.

Loved father and friend.



A celebration of the life of Gary

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on MONDAY 25 November 2019

commencing at 1.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation

to Beyond Blue.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019
