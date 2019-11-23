|
|
GARY SCOTT BAUER
3 September 1983 - 13 November 2019
Dearly loved son of Glenn and Leanne.
Cherished grandson of
Freda and Karl Bauer(dec), and
Albert (dec) and Margaret (dec) Jacobs.
Much loved brother and brother-in-law
of Jodie and Darren.
Loved father and friend.
A celebration of the life of Gary
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on MONDAY 25 November 2019
commencing at 1.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation
to Beyond Blue.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019